Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $399,000 Stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 356.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 771,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 602,114 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 122,783 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 273,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 174,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JEMA opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $977.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

