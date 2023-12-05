Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

