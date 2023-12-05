Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $306,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

