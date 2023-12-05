Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,583,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,319,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 98,057.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 473,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.