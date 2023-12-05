Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $380,000 in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.17% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,450,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLQM opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

