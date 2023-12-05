Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 227,672 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

Copa stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.