Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBF opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

