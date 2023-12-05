Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth about $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in POSCO by 22.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $2,519,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PKX opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

