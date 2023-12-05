Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 310,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after acquiring an additional 305,873 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,963. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $266.35 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

