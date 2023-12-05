Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,922,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.16. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.



