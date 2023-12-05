Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Exponent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

