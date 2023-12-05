Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,581 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Lantheus stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

