Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 184 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.