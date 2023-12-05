Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,374 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 33.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.72%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -180.18%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

