Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,754 shares of company stock worth $10,564,697 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.