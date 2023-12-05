Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after buying an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,522,000 after buying an additional 1,437,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

BKR stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

