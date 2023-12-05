Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV opened at $158.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.41. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

