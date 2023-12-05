Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

DOC opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

