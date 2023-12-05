Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 57.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

