Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 304,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,938,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

