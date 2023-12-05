Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4,994.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

