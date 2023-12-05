Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 1.21% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,765.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

EOCT opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.