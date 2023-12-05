Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

