Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 182.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

