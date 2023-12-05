Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,305 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.