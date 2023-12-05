Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 569 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 518,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 260,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after purchasing an additional 82,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 1.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,720. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

