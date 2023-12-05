Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 729 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $806.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

