Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 829 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEN

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.