Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $401,000 Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

