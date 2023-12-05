Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $95,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

