Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,482.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,059 shares of company stock worth $1,725,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

