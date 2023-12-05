Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 213.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

ISCV opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

