Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 3.47% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 285,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS PSCW opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

