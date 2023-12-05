Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

