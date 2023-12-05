Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 498,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,216,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.