Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

