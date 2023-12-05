Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $147,000 Investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,682 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,194,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,525,000 after purchasing an additional 416,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 114.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,325 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 42.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,472,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 736,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $639,038. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.89.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

