Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $168,000 Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 17,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 349,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 108,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

