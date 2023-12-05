Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,951 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 223,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 72,904 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southern Copper by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Southern Copper by 18.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.