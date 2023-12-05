Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,486 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of AtriCure worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

