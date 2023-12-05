Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,672 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

SFBS stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.31 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

