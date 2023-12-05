Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,937 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Under Armour worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of UA opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.71. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

