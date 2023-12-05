Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 671,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Renasant worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Renasant by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Renasant by 84.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

