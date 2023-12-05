Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.83% of RPT Realty worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,562,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

