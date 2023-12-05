Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,863 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Embecta worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 493.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 728.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

