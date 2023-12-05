Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Hanesbrands worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE:HBI opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

