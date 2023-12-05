Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Semtech worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 332,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,790 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

