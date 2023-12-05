Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 154,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 117,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,894 shares of company stock worth $2,999,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

