Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of RadNet worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 18.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RadNet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 35,861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RadNet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RadNet by 25.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. Truist Financial began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,529.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

