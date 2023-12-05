Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 523,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 212.5% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

